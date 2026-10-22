Tragedy Strikes Ratlam: Stray Dog Mauls Three-Year-Old Girl To Death

A tragic incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, saw a three-year-old girl fatally mauled by a stray dog on Thursday evening, highlighting growing concerns over public safety and animal control.

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Key Points A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a stray dog in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Manisha Bhabhar, suffered severe head and back injuries from the attack.

She was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and her body is being sent for post-mortem.

The girl's parents, both labourers, were away for work, and her grandparents were in agricultural fields at the time.

A three-year-old girl, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled to death by a stray dog while playing in the courtyard of her house in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Thursday evening, officials said.

Tragic Attack Details

The girl, identified as Manisha Bhabhar, was seriously injured in the attack in the Deendayal Nagar police station area and rushed to the district hospital by her relatives. Doctors examined her and declared her dead, they said.

"The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places," Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, told PTI.

Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they received information about the girl's death following a stray dog attack.

Her body was being sent for post-mortem examination, and police would investigate the incident, he said.

Raju, a neighbour who brought the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in the agricultural fields at the time of the incident, while her parents, both labourers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.

The badly injured girl may have died on the way to the hospital, he added.