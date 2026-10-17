Home  » News » Rs 2 Crore Brown Sugar Raw Material Seized, 3 Women Arrested In Malda

Rs 2 Crore Brown Sugar Raw Material Seized, 3 Women Arrested In Malda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 20:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Government Railway Police in Malda have arrested three women and seized raw materials for brown sugar worth nearly Rs 2 crore, disrupting a significant drug trafficking operation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three women were arrested by Government Railway Police at Old Malda station on Saturday.
  • Authorities seized 1.28 kg of raw materials for brown sugar, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, from their possession.
  • The arrested women are residents of Karimganj and Hojai districts of Assam.
  • They were travelling on the Vivek Express from Dimapur to Malda Town and alighted at Old Malda station during an unscheduled halt.
  • During preliminary questioning, the women stated they were promised Rs 15,000 each for transporting the materials.

Three women were arrested by Government Railway Police at Old Malda station after 1.28 kg of raw materials allegedly used to manufacture brown sugar, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, was seized from their possession, GRP sources said on Saturday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The arrested women are residents of Karimganj and Hojai districts of Assam, the sources said.

 

The three women were travelling on the Vivek Express from Dimapur to Malda Town with the materials, they said.

The train does not have a scheduled stop at Old Malda station. However, the women alighted there when the train halted, accompanied by two infants, they said.

The women were detained on platform number 1 of Old Malda station, where a search led to the recovery of 1.28 kg of raw materials allegedly used in brown sugar manufacture, according to the GRP.

During preliminary questioning, the women told police that they had been promised Rs 15,000 each for transporting the materials, the sources said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

brown sugar seizuremalda drug bustwomen arrestedgovernment railway policedrug trafficking

More From Rediff

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!
India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors
Yeh Jeevan Hai... Well Done Appa!!

Yeh Jeevan Hai... Well Done Appa!!

Related Stories

Massive Brown Sugar Seizure In Mandsaur, Five Arrested

Massive Brown Sugar Seizure In Mandsaur, Five Arrested

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas