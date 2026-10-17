Rs 2 Crore Brown Sugar Raw Material Seized, 3 Women Arrested In Malda

Government Railway Police in Malda have arrested three women and seized raw materials for brown sugar worth nearly Rs 2 crore, disrupting a significant drug trafficking operation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three women were arrested by Government Railway Police at Old Malda station on Saturday.

Authorities seized 1.28 kg of raw materials for brown sugar, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, from their possession.

The arrested women are residents of Karimganj and Hojai districts of Assam.

They were travelling on the Vivek Express from Dimapur to Malda Town and alighted at Old Malda station during an unscheduled halt.

During preliminary questioning, the women stated they were promised Rs 15,000 each for transporting the materials.

Three women were arrested by Government Railway Police at Old Malda station after 1.28 kg of raw materials allegedly used to manufacture brown sugar, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, was seized from their possession, GRP sources said on Saturday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The arrested women are residents of Karimganj and Hojai districts of Assam, the sources said.

The three women were travelling on the Vivek Express from Dimapur to Malda Town with the materials, they said.

The train does not have a scheduled stop at Old Malda station. However, the women alighted there when the train halted, accompanied by two infants, they said.

The women were detained on platform number 1 of Old Malda station, where a search led to the recovery of 1.28 kg of raw materials allegedly used in brown sugar manufacture, according to the GRP.

During preliminary questioning, the women told police that they had been promised Rs 15,000 each for transporting the materials, the sources said.