History-Sheeter Among Three Apprehended For Northeast Delhi Attack

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three wanted individuals, including a notorious history-sheeter, in connection with a brutal attack involving sticks, gunshots, and car vandalism in northeast Delhi last month.

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Key Points Delhi Police apprehended three wanted men on October 26 for a violent attack in northeast Delhi last month.

The accused allegedly attacked Shobharam with sticks, fired gunshots, and vandalised his car on September 25.

One of the apprehended, Rohit alias Adhana, is a history-sheeter with 13 previous criminal cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Akash Kumar and Vikrant alias Vicky, also apprehended, have prior criminal records.

Four other individuals were previously arrested in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Three wanted men, including a history-sheeter with 13 previous criminal cases, have been apprehended for allegedly attacking a man with sticks, firing gunshots and vandalising his car during a violent altercation in northeast Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday.

The injured man, Shobharam, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital.

Details Of The Violent Incident

The incident took place on September 25, when a group of men allegedly attacked Shobharam with sticks with the intention to kill him, fired gunshots and vandalised his car, police said.

An FIR was registered at Sonia Vihar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. Four accused had earlier been arrested, while the alleged main shooters and other key accused were absconding, police said.

Apprehension And Criminal Backgrounds

Police apprehended the three accused -- Akash Kumar (34), Rohit alias Adhana (24) and Vikrant alias Vicky (28) -- after conducting raids at various hideouts across Delhi-NCR on October 26, they said.

During the investigation, Rohit and Vikrant were prima facie found to be involved in assaulting the victim, as seen in CCTV footage, police said. The role of Akash is being further investigated.

Rohit, a resident of Milan Garden in Sabhapur, has 13 previous cases registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh involving robbery, snatching, attempt to murder, assault, gangster-related offences and violations of the Arms Act. He is also listed as a bad character at Sonia Vihar police station, police said.

Akash, a resident of Sabhapur, has four previous cases relating to murder and hurt, while Vikrant, who lives in Sadatpur Vistar, has two cases involving hurt and the Arms Act, they added.

Further investigation in the case is underway.