Three Varanasi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather

Adverse weather conditions led to the diversion of several flights, including both domestic and international services, to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, causing temporary disruptions for air travellers.

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Key Points Three Varanasi-bound flights (two IndiGo, one Air India Express) were diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather.

All three domestic flights successfully resumed their journey to Varanasi after the weather improved.

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Pokhara, Nepal, was also diverted to Lucknow on Saturday due to bad weather at its destination.

The international flydubai flight, carrying 149 passengers, departed for Kathmandu after the diversion.

Airport authorities confirmed that all diversions were solely due to weather and not due to any emergency situation with the aircraft.

Three Varanasi-bound flights were diverted to Lucknow on Monday owing to adverse weather conditions, while a Dubai-Pokhara flydubai flight had also been diverted to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Saturday for the same reason, airport authorities said.

The three flights diverted on Monday included two IndiGo and an Air India Express aircraft, all of which subsequently resumed their journey to Varanasi, airport officials told PTI.

Domestic Flight Diversions Explained

IndiGo flight 6E6596, operating from Bengaluru to Varanasi, landed at Lucknow at 18:20 hours and departed for Varanasi at 19:47 hours. Another IndiGo flight, 6E501, was also diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at Varanasi. It landed at 18:42 hours and later departed for Varanasi at 20:06 hours.

Air India Express flight IX1540, operating from Bengaluru to Varanasi, landed at Lucknow at 18:27 hours and departed for Varanasi at 19:21 hours.

"All three flights were diverted solely due to adverse weather conditions at Varanasi and subsequently resumed their journey," the airport said.

International Flight Diversion Details

The airport clarified that a flydubai flight from Dubai to Nepal's Pokhara, which was earlier reported as diverted on Monday, was actually diverted on Saturday, October 3.

Flydubai flight FZ 1165, operating from Dubai to Pokhara, was diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bearing registration A6-FMU, landed safely at Lucknow at 18:53 hours on Saturday.

The flight, carrying 149 passengers and six crew members, subsequently departed for Kathmandu at 20:08 hours on Saturday itself, the airport said. The airline provided refreshments to the passengers during their stay at Lucknow airport.

The diversion was solely due to bad weather at the destination and was not an emergency landing, the airport said, adding that there was "no emergency situation" involving the aircraft and it made "a normal and safe landing" at Lucknow.