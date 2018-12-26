rediff.com

3 teenage siblings from Telangana die in US fire

December 26, 2018 19:19 IST

Photograph: Courtesy Town of French Camp, MS/Facebook

Three teenagers of a family from Nalgonda district of Telangana died in a fire accident at Collierville in Tennessee in the United States, relatives said on Wednesday.

According to them, the siblings -- Sathwika Naik, 16, Suhan Naik, 15, and Jaya Suchith, 14, were studying there and attended a Christmas party at a local resident's house which caught fire on December 24.

 

Mahesh Naik, a relative, said the siblings' father Srinivas Naik, a resident of Gurrapu Thanda in the district, has rushed to the US.

"The three children were studying in the USA. My uncle (Srinivas Naik) is a church pastor and runs a school here. We got the news about the disaster on Monday that there was a fire accident in a house in which they attended a Christmas party," Mahesh Naik said.

