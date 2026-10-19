3 suspects arrested in Rajasthan for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three suspects have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its alleged threats against Bollywood personalities.

IMAGE: Suspects in the Tiger Shroff shooting case with the Kota police, October 19, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Three suspects, identified as Ritik from Bihar and Rehan from Haryana, along with a third individual, were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, from a train originating from Mumbai.

The arrests were made following intelligence shared by Mumbai police regarding the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack via social media, with police investigating alleged links through an associate named Anil Pandit.

Five to six rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff's car, injuring his driver and a bystander, though the actor himself was unharmed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the arrests and vowed that all involved would be traced and brought to justice.

Three people who allegedly fired at actor Tiger Shroff were nabbed on Monday from a train at the Kota station following a swift 15-minute operation while possibly on their way to Nepal from Mumbai.

The three, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

Investigation into the Firing Incident

As investigation into the incident on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area gathered pace, the police added that Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post.

Giving details at a press conference in Mumbai in the evening, a senior police official denied earlier reports that one of the three nabbed is a minor.

"One is 18 years old and other two are 22 years old," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan.

"Five to six rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff's car," he said, adding that a motorcycle used by them was found in Andheri.

The shooting targeting the popular War star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car.

While the 36-year-old, who is veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Involvement

A purported audio clip in which Pandit, a 32-year-old US-based gangster from Panipat, is heard claiming Tiger Shroff was attacked because he ignored warnings to not work with superstar Salman Khan was circulated widely across several media platforms.

Pandit can be heard demanding an apology from Salman Khan to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and community.

The star was allegedly involved in the shooting of a blackbuck, sacred to the Bishnoi community, in 1998.

If there was no apology, others in the film fraternity close to the star would also be targeted, Pandit threatens.

Pandit has been linked to extortion, firing incidents, and threats across Delhi, Pune, Haryana, Canada, Thailand, and Dubai.

PTI cannot vouch for the authenticity of the clip.

Police Operation and Political Reaction

Giving details of the operation to arrest those involved in the shooting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The accused fled towards Surat after the firing and subsequently boarded a train bound for Jaipur. Mumbai police tracked their movements, contacted Rajasthan police and secured their interception at Kota railway station with the assistance of the local police."

The accused are currently in custody, and police will bring them to Mumbai after completing the necessary legal formalities, the chief minister added.

"Everyone involved in this will be traced. No one will be spared," the chief minister asserted.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut raised the "regime change" slogan of the opposition while slamming Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio, over what he claimed was a spate of shootings, murders, extortion and kidnappings in the state.

"People are being murdered every day in Maharashtra. We are questioning the government about these incidents, and that is why we are demanding regime change," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Further Details and Industry Concerns

The Mumbai Police said in the press conference that the three accused have been nabbed and are yet to be interrogated. Cases under the attempt to murder and Arms Act sections have been filed against them.

The primary questioning was done at the SP's office in Kota.

The suspects told the police that they boarded the train after "executing the crime", the Kota SP told reporters. They were planning to take a bus from Jaipur to Delhi and then cross the border to reach Nepal, she added.

No weapon was recovered from the suspects, she said.

As details emerged, Rehan's father Raisuddin told reporters in Haryana on Monday that his son, a Class 9 dropout, was out on bail in an Arms Act case.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village," said Raisuddin.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the film fraternity. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said it raised serious concerns about the safety and security of film personalities.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry.

"It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr Rohit Shetty (in February this year). The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

It asked for an impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident involving Shroff "so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice".

The All India Cine Workers Association said this was not an isolated incident. "Today, it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe," it said in a statement.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.

Salman and he have never worked together in any film. But the Bollywood superstar and Tiger's father are close friends and have starred together in many films.

On Sunday night, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said after meeting Shroff that time had come to uproot criminal networks once again.

"It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets," he said.