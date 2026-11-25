A Kerala court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) activist C V Dhanaraj, highlighting the ongoing political violence in the region.

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Key Points A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 5 lakh each for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) activist C V Dhanaraj.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Judge found T P Biju, M Vipin, and M Vaishakh guilty, while acquitting 16 other accused in the case.

The court directed that the total fine of Rs 15 lakh be paid to Dhanaraj's family, specifically his wife and mother.

The prosecution expressed satisfaction with the punishment but plans to appeal against the acquittal of 16 accused, especially those linked to the conspiracy.

The court observed the murder was a planned act but did not consider it a 'rarest of rare' case for the death penalty, despite the prosecution not establishing criminal conspiracy.

A court on Wednesday sentenced three BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 5 lakh each for the 2016 murder of CPI(M) activist C V Dhanaraj in this north Keralam district a decade ago.

Taliparamba Additional Sessions Judge K N Prashanth on November 23 found T P Biju (34), M Vipin (34) and M Vaishakh (31), who are brothers, guilty of the murder. The court had acquitted 16 other accused.

Court Delivers Verdict In Dhanaraj Murder

The three convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and fined Rs 5 lakh each. The court directed that the total fine of Rs 15 lakh be paid to Dhanaraj's family, particularly his wife and mother.

The court also awarded a total of five years and four months of imprisonment to each convict under various other sections, including Sections 447, 323 and 506(II) of the IPC.

Special Public Prosecutor C K Sreedharan said the life sentences will begin only after they complete the prison terms. They will also have to undergo additional imprisonment if they fail to pay the fines.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the prosecution was satisfied with the quantum of punishment but would appeal against the acquittal of the 16 accused, particularly those allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Prosecution To Appeal Acquittals

The court did not consider the case as falling under the 'rarest of rare' category warranting the death penalty.

However, it observed that the murder was a planned and deliberate act, even though the prosecution could not establish the charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the IPC.

Sreedharan said evidence had been presented against certain persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy and the prosecution would examine the judgment before challenging the court's findings on this aspect.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to examine the financial circumstances of Dhanaraj's family and decide on providing them additional financial assistance.

The Special Public Prosecutor said the 147-page judgment contained detailed findings and references to Supreme Court and Kerala High Court rulings. The prosecution would study the judgment before deciding on further legal steps, he said.

Details Of The 2016 Murder

Dhanaraj, the CPI(M) branch secretary at Ezhimala, was hacked to death on July 11, 2016, while returning home at Ramanthali near Payyannur.

According to the prosecution, a group of assailants followed him on motorcycles and attacked him with sharp weapons near his house. He was hacked and stabbed to death in front of his mother and wife.

A total of 20 BJP-RSS workers were named as accused in the case. However, the trial was completed against only 19, as the 12th accused, C Biju, also known as Churakkattu Biju, was later murdered.

The trial began on September 25, 2025. The court examined 43 witnesses, while 177 documents and 33 material exhibits were produced during the proceedings.

The case was initially investigated by V Ramesan, the then Payyannur Circle Inspector. The investigation was later completed by M P Asad, who filed the chargesheet.

Political Ramifications Of The Case

The murder case had recently returned to the political spotlight after former CPI(M) district committee member V Kunhikrishnan alleged irregularities in the collection of funds raised in the name of "Dhanaraj's martyrdom."

He was later expelled from the party and subsequently won the Payyannur Assembly seat as an independent candidate backed by the Congress-led UDF.