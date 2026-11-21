Delhi Police have made significant arrests, apprehending three alleged shooters and operatives of the notorious Rohit Godara gang, dismantling a complex extortion network linked to a firing incident in Pitampura last month.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested three alleged operatives of the Rohit Godara gang for an extortion-related firing incident in Pitampura last month.

The accused, identified as Nikhil Kumar, Subham, and Moksh, were apprehended in Rohini after a 500 km chase, with weapons and the motorcycle used in the firing recovered.

Moksh allegedly acted as a key link, coordinating with foreign-based associates of Godara and recruiting local members like Nikhil, who carried out the firing.

The investigation exposed a wider network involving foreign handlers, local facilitators, and ground-level shooters, dealing a significant blow to the Godara gang's operations.

Further investigation is underway to trace an absconding accused, Pradeep, and other gang members involved in the extortion conspiracy.

The Delhi Police has arrested three alleged shooters and operatives of the Rohit Godara gang for their involvement in an extortion-related firing incident outside a businessman's residence in northwest Delhi's Pitampura last month, officials said on Saturday.

Multiple rounds were fired around 5 am on October 28 outside the house of Sahil Jain alias Google (39), with some directed at his car, they said.

An extortion angle linked to gangster Rohit Godara, who operates from abroad, emerged during the investigation, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) HGS Dhaliwal said in a statement.

Key Arrests In Extortion Case

The arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil Kumar (24), a resident of Haryana's Samalkha, Subham (23) of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Moksh (24) of Haryana's Karnal.

Police also recovered two high-end semi-automatic pistols, a country-made pistol, 12 live cartridges and the motorcycle allegedly used in the firing, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Subhash Place police station on Jain's complaint. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch.

Unravelling The Gang's Network

After an extensive operation involving a chase spanning more than 500 km, the team apprehended all three accused from Rohini in Delhi, where they had allegedly planned to carry out another crime, officials said.

Investigators said the probe revealed that Moksh acted as a link between Godara's foreign-based associates and local gang members, facilitating recruitment and providing logistical support for the gang's operations.

Moksh was allegedly in direct contact with Vivek, a close associate of Godara who operates from abroad, and Pradeep, who was also part of the firing. He allegedly coordinated with them and helped recruit Nikhil into the gang.

Nikhil was allegedly offered Rs 50,000 by Moksh to participate in the extortion. He subsequently carried out the firing outside Jain's residence along with Pradeep, who is still absconding, police said.

Subham allegedly joined the gang through Nikhil and became part of the conspiracy to extort money from the businessman, primarily under the influence of his associates, they added.

Blow To Organised Crime

Police said Moksh played a key role in coordinating the local operations, while Nikhil was involved in executing the firing and Subham became associated with the extortion conspiracy.

The investigation has exposed the alleged functioning of a wider network involving foreign-based handlers, local facilitators and ground-level shooters working together to carry out extortion activities, officials said.

The Special CP said the arrests dealt a significant blow to the local operational network of the Godara gang.

Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and establish the involvement of other members of the gang.