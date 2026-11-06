How PWD Officials Allegedly Embezzled Rs 73 Lakh In Palghar

Three Maharashtra Public Works Department officials have been arrested in Palghar for their alleged involvement in a Rs 73 lakh government funds embezzlement scheme, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in public projects.

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Key Points Three Maharashtra PWD officials were arrested on Friday for alleged embezzlement of nearly Rs 73 lakh in government funds in Palghar district.

The arrested include the then Executive Engineer Rajendra Pawar, Auditor Ashok Malgavi, and senior clerk Eknath Wangad.

Funds intended for unemployed engineers were allegedly diverted to 'M/s Jijau Construction, Vikramgad' through forged documents on March 31, 2019.

Police registered a case in September 2026 against the PWD officials and partners of the company, including main accused Nilesh Sambre.

The PWD officials were taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to police custody for four days, while police are challenging the main accused's anticipatory bail.

Three officials from the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) have been arrested for their alleged role in the embezzlement of nearly Rs 73 lakh in government funds in Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Embezzlement Case

The arrested officials have been identified as Rajendra Pawar, the then Executive Engineer, Auditor Ashok Malgavi and Eknath Wangad, a senior clerk.

According to police, PWD had awarded works worth Rs 73.13 lakh to educated unemployed engineers. However, documents were tampered with to replace the original contractors' names with 'M/s Jijau Construction, Vikramgad'.

Through forgery, the entire amount was allegedly diverted to Jijau Construction on March 31, 2019, said Jawhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (DYSP) Sameer Maher.

Following an investigation, police registered a case in September 2026 against the three PWD officials and partners of the company, including the main accused Nilesh Sambre, who is also a leader of a ruling party.

The PWD officials were taken into custody on Wednesday and were subsequently sent to police custody for four days. Since the main accused secured anticipatory bail, police have approached the Bombay High Court against it, DYSP Maher added.