Police in Reasi district have apprehended three pony workers for an alleged assault on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi track, causing disruption to pilgrims and prompting legal action under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

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Key Points Three pony workers were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a fellow worker on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi track.

The incident, which happened two days ago, caused disruption and inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

Police initiated preventive legal action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against the three accused.

Authorities warned that acts of violence or obstruction on the pilgrimage track would be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.

Three pony workers were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a fellow worker during a scuffle on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Police Action On Track Violence

The incident, which occurred on the pilgrimage track two days ago, caused inconvenience to pilgrims and disrupted the smooth movement of devotees visiting the holy shrine, they said.

Taking cognisance of a viral video of the incident, Police Post Banganga conducted an inquiry, identified the persons involved and apprehended three accused, identified as Bhajan Singh, Pyar Singh and Rashpal Singh, they said.

Preventive legal action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been initiated against all three to prevent any further breach of peace and public disturbance, police said.

Police said acts of violence, indiscipline or obstruction on the pilgrimage track, causing inconvenience or posing a threat to the safety of pilgrims, would be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.