Three Sentenced To Four Years Rigorous Imprisonment In PMLA Drug Trafficking Case

A special court in Lucknow has delivered a significant verdict, convicting three individuals in a PMLA case tied to drug trafficking, sentencing them to four years of rigorous imprisonment and substantial fines.

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Key Points A special court in Lucknow convicted three persons in a PMLA case linked to drug trafficking.

Shahid, Harswaroop, and Brij Kishore alias Birju were sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

Each convicted individual was also fined Rs 50,000 by the court.

The PMLA case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate, originated from a DRI interception of 237 kg of ganja.

The accused were involved in the concealment, possession, and transportation of proceeds from illicit narcotic substances.

A special court here on Monday convicted three persons in a PMLA case linked to drug trafficking and sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment, officials said.

Court Delivers Verdict

Shahid, Harswaroop and Brij Kishore alias Birju were also fined Rs 50,000 each by the court, they said.

A man named Deepak Rana was convicted with a similar punishment and fine in the same case by the special court in September.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case filed by the Enforcement Directorate stems from a case booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) some time back related to interception of a truck carrying 237 kg of ganja worth Rs 14.24 lakh.

The four accused were earlier convicted by a court in the DRI case booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officials said.

The accused persons were involved in the concealment, possession and transportation of the proceeds of crime generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic substances, according to the ED.