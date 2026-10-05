Home  » News » Three Sentenced To Four Years Rigorous Imprisonment In PMLA Drug Trafficking Case

Three Sentenced To Four Years Rigorous Imprisonment In PMLA Drug Trafficking Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 05, 2026 20:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A special court in Lucknow has delivered a significant verdict, convicting three individuals in a PMLA case tied to drug trafficking, sentencing them to four years of rigorous imprisonment and substantial fines.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A special court in Lucknow convicted three persons in a PMLA case linked to drug trafficking.
  • Shahid, Harswaroop, and Brij Kishore alias Birju were sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment.
  • Each convicted individual was also fined Rs 50,000 by the court.
  • The PMLA case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate, originated from a DRI interception of 237 kg of ganja.
  • The accused were involved in the concealment, possession, and transportation of proceeds from illicit narcotic substances.

A special court here on Monday convicted three persons in a PMLA case linked to drug trafficking and sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment, officials said.

Court Delivers Verdict

Shahid, Harswaroop and Brij Kishore alias Birju were also fined Rs 50,000 each by the court, they said.

 

A man named Deepak Rana was convicted with a similar punishment and fine in the same case by the special court in September.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case filed by the Enforcement Directorate stems from a case booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) some time back related to interception of a truck carrying 237 kg of ganja worth Rs 14.24 lakh.

The four accused were earlier convicted by a court in the DRI case booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officials said.

The accused persons were involved in the concealment, possession and transportation of the proceeds of crime generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic substances, according to the ED.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pmla casedrug traffickinglucknow courtrigorous imprisonmentenforcement directorate

More From Rediff

Why India Is Wooing Sri Lanka's JVP

Why India Is Wooing Sri Lanka's JVP
Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?

Maharashtra Tremors: Should Mumbai Worry?
Dipke's Dilemma: To Z Or Not To Z

Dipke's Dilemma: To Z Or Not To Z

Related Stories

Three Arrested, Cannabis Worth Rs 52 Lakh Seized In UP

Three Arrested, Cannabis Worth Rs 52 Lakh Seized In UP

Web Stories

Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist

Realme 16 Pro Gets Harry Potter Twist
Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?

Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?
9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities