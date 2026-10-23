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Three Held With Rs 8.38 Crore Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 17:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bengaluru Customs officials have made a significant drug bust at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 8.38 crore from three passengers arriving from Bangkok.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three passengers from Bangkok were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.
  • Customs officials seized hydroponic ganja worth a total of Rs 8.38 crore in separate incidents.
  • The arrests were made on October 22 under the NDPS Act.
  • The contraband was concealed by the passengers to evade customs detection.

Three passengers from Bangkok have been held with hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 8.38 crore, at Kempegowda International Airport here in separate incidents, officials said on Friday.

Major Drug Bust At Bengaluru Airport

The arrests were made on October 22 under the NDPS Act, they said.

 

In the first case, 12.010 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.20 crore, was seized from a passenger from Bangkok, the Customs Department said in a post on X.

In the second case, Bengaluru Customs said that it intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, and seized 8.940 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.13 crore.

In the third case, 3.010 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.05 crore was seized from another passenger from Bangkok, the customs officials said.

All the three passengers concealed the contraband to evade customs detection, the officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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