Domestic Helps Arrested For Hyderabad Gold Heist

Hyderabad police have successfully recovered 7.5 kg of gold and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments, arresting three Nepali nationals, including a domestic help couple, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, for a significant theft from a businessman's home.

Key Points Three Nepali nationals, including a domestic help couple, were arrested in Rampur, UP, for a major gold and silver theft in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Police successfully recovered 7.5 kg of gold and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments, all intact, from the accused.

The theft occurred at a businessman's house in Gachibowli, where the accused allegedly used a key found near the locker.

Multiple police teams were dispatched across UP, Bihar, and Uttarakhand to track and apprehend the suspects.

Cyberabad Police advised citizens to conduct thorough background checks on domestic workers to prevent similar thefts.

Three Nepali nationals were apprehended from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in connection with theft of 7.5 kgs of gold ornaments and about 1.5 kgs of silver ornaments from the house of a businessman here, police said. The stolen property was recovered intact.

How Police Tracked The Accused

A Nepali couple, who worked as domestic help and cook at the house of the businessman in the Gachibowli area, allegedly stole the ornaments in the absence of the family members on June 6. A complaint was lodged, and a case was registered.

On receiving information, several police teams worked on the available clues and tracked the movement of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Serilingampally Zone) Ch Srinivas said. Six teams were dispatched to UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand and details and photos of the accused were shared with the state police concerned, requesting their assistance.

Police apprehended three accused in the Rampur district and recovered the stolen property intact. The arrested accused include the Nepali couple and another Nepali woman. They are being produced in the local court, and they will be brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

The accused confessed that they opened the locker with the key kept near the locker, removed all the jewellery, locked it again and took away the key with them, police said.

The citizens were requested to take all possible steps to prevent such thefts and utilise the services of local police in checking antecedents of domestic helps in general and Nepali workers in particular, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.