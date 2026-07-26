Three more held in Kolkata NEET protest violence case; 14 arrests so far

The fresh arrests were made after investigators identified the accused through CCTV footage and video recordings from the protest site, following which raids were conducted at multiple locations, a senior officer said.

IMAGE: Students take part in a rally to protest against the alleged NEET paper leak and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kolkata, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence during a protest here two days ago against the NEET paper leak, taking the total number of apprehended people to 14, the police said.

Key Points The three arrested have been identified as Shahbaz Khan (34), a resident of the Karaya Police Station area, Mohammad Salman Hussain of the Rajabagan locality and Mohammad Zohiruddin Mal of Bijoyganj in South 24 Parganas district.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said the state, for the first time, invoked its newly enacted anti-goonda law against those accused of orchestrating violence during Friday's NEET paper leak protest.

The violence erupted on Friday evening near the Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata's Esplanade area during a march organised by students' groups to protest against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination and corruption in the education sector.

The fresh arrests were made after investigators identified the accused through CCTV footage and video recordings from the protest site, following which raids were conducted at multiple locations, a senior officer said.

The three arrested have been identified as Shahbaz Khan (34), a resident of the Karaya Police Station area, Mohammad Salman Hussain of the Rajabagan locality and Mohammad Zohiruddin Mal of Bijoyganj in South 24 Parganas district, he said.

All 14 accused are scheduled to be produced before a city court on Sunday, where the police will seek their custody for further investigation, the Kolkata Police officer said.

"We have been examining CCTV footage, mobile phone videos and other digital evidence to identify those involved in the violence. The investigation is progressing, and anyone found to have participated in the attacks or destruction of public property will face strict legal action," a senior Kolkata police officer said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said the state, for the first time, invoked its newly enacted anti-goonda law against those accused of orchestrating violence during Friday's NEET paper leak protest, warning that they would face punishment "their next three generations will remember".

Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, six at Hare Street Police Station and one at Entally PS, the officer said, adding that provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other relevant sections have also been invoked.

"The arrests have been made on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation. More arrests are likely as we continue to verify the identities of other suspects seen in the footage," he added.

The violence erupted on Friday evening near the Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata's Esplanade area during a march organised by students' groups to protest against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination and corruption in the education sector.

The police alleged that some protesters attempted to assault security personnel, while journalists covering the demonstration also came under attack.

One of the persons, named as a key accused, Mohammad Afroz of the Rajabagan area in Metiabruz, was arrested on Saturday as part of the ongoing investigation, the officer said.

The policeman said that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other suspects identified from the footage. Making a statement in the West Bengal Assembly on Saturday, Adhikari said around 70 people, identified from the Dharmatala rally, were "not students" and had no connection with the agitation over the NEET paper leak.