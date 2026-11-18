Kozhikode police have made further arrests in the ongoing Vadakara MDMA case, apprehending three alleged key members of a drug trafficking network from Hyderabad, linked to the earlier arrest of three female teachers.

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Key Points Three more individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Vadakara MDMA case.

Kozhikode city police apprehended the alleged key members of a drug trafficking network from Hyderabad.

The arrested were identified as Ajnas K C, Shinto Shibu, and Muhammed Sameer E P.

The case involves three female teachers who were arrested months ago for alleged MDMA trafficking.

MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, is a banned psychoactive substance.

Three more people were arrested in connection with the Vadakara MDMA case involving three female teachers, police said on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Drug Network Members Arrested

A team of Kozhikode city police arrested the three alleged key members of a drug trafficking network from Hyderabad, they said.

The arrested were identified as Ajnas K C, a native of Vanimel in Kozhikode district, Shinto Shibu of Padichira in Wayanad and Muhammed Sameer E P of Thalassery in Kannur.

Shinto was initially arrested in connection with another case, and based on the information provided by him during interrogation, his two accomplices were subsequently arrested.

The case pertains to the arrest of three teachers -- Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma -- who were working at the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) in Kozhikode district under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) initiative.

They were arrested months ago for their alleged involvement in an MDMA trafficking network and were subsequently released on bail by a court.

Another man had earlier been arrested as part of the investigation into the alleged drug supply chain linked to the case, police said.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a banned psychoactive substance.