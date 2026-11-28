Pune police have made three more arrests, bringing the total to 11, in connection with the brutal November 25 firing and machete attack on murder accused Mandar Kiwale outside the Shivajinagar court premises.

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Key Points Three additional individuals, Kumar Shivaji Gade, Harshal Ramakant Sabale, and Rohit Kashinath Dhondge, were arrested in connection with the Pune court attack.

The arrested trio allegedly conspired in the November 25 attack on murder accused Mandar Kiwale.

Mandar Kiwale, attacked with firearms and sharp weapons outside Shivajinagar court, is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police had previously arrested eight accused and detained a minor, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 11.

Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the firing and machete attack on a murder accused outside the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Progresses In Court Attack

The arrested accused, Kumar Shivaji Gade (25), Harshal Ramakant Sabale (24) and Rohit Kashinath Dhondge (22), had allegedly conspired in the November 25 attack, an official said.

Mandar Kiwale, a 35-year-old murder accused who was out on bail, was brutally attacked with firearms and sharp weapons by some men outside the Shivajinagar court premises. He sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

Police had earlier arrested eight accused and detained a minor. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused in custody has risen to 11.