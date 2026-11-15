Kochi Police Apprehend Minors In Edappally Motorcycle Theft

Police in Kochi have apprehended three minors in connection with motorcycle thefts in Edappally, prompting further investigation into their motives and highlighting recent calls from the Kerala High Court to re-evaluate juvenile age thresholds.

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Key Points Three minors were apprehended in Kochi in connection with the theft of motorcycles from Edappally.

The first theft involved two motorcycles on November 6, which were later recovered by police from two different locations.

Police identified the minors on Friday after observing two of them pushing a motorcycle near Edappally.

The motive behind the thefts and the reason for abandoning the motorcycles are currently under investigation, as the minors have not provided a clear explanation.

The incident follows a recent call by the Kerala High Court for legislative amendments to lower the age threshold for juveniles to 16 years.

Three minors were apprehended in connection with the theft of motorcycles from Edappally here, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Motorcycle Thefts

The three are natives of Thandekkad in Perumbavoor, police said.

The first theft took place on November 6, when two motorcycles were reportedly stolen from Edappally.

Police had examined CCTV footage from the area but initially failed to obtain clear leads about the theft.

The breakthrough came on Friday when police noticed two persons pushing a motorcycle near Edappally.

On questioning them, police found that they were minors.

Further investigation led to the identification of another person, following which all three were apprehended.

Police recovered the motorcycles stolen on November 6 from two different locations, officials said.

Police said the reason behind the thefts and why the motorcycles were later abandoned at different places are being investigated.

The minors have not provided a clear explanation regarding the motive behind the thefts, police said.

Recently, the Kerala High Court called for legislative amendments to lower the age threshold for juveniles and children in conflict with the law to 16 years, citing their growing maturity at that age and the high number of criminal cases being registered in the state.