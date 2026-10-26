Three Dead In Lucknow Over Parking Dispute

A heated car parking dispute in Lucknow tragically led to the death of three individuals on Monday, prompting immediate police action and an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting.

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Key Points Three people were killed on Monday in Lucknow's Saadatganj area following a dispute over car parking.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am in Brahmani Tola locality, escalating from an argument over a vacant plot.

Accused Rishabh Shukla (30) allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55), and Suyash Tiwari (30).

All three victims succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre.

Police have detained the accused at the spot and recovered the pistol and four empty cartridges.

Three people were killed on Monday after a man allegedly opened fire during a dispute over car parking here in the Saadatganj area, police said.

Fatal Parking Dispute In Lucknow

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Brahmani Tola locality of Naubasta, when an argument broke out between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot, according to a police statement.

During the altercation, one Rishabh Shukla (30) allegedly opened fire with a pistol, with Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30) hurt in the incident, police said.

They were rushed to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre by ambulance and police vehicles for treatment, but all three succumbed to their injuries, they said.

Police teams cordoned off the area and detained the accused at the spot.

The pistol allegedly used in the crime and four empty cartridges were recovered from his possession, the statement said.

Police are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections of law based on a complaint by the victims' side. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Police said the law and order situation in the area is under control.