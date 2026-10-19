Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives In Assam After Durga Puja Visit

A tragic car accident in Assam's Darrang district has claimed the lives of three youths and injured three others as they returned from Durga Puja pandal hopping.

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Key Points Three youths were killed and three others injured in a car accident in Assam's Darrang district on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight at Sarkar Chariali in Dhula on NH-15 when their sedan hit a goods truck from behind.

The six youths were returning to Kharupetia after visiting Durga Puja pandals in Mangaldai town.

Two occupants died instantly, and a third succumbed to injuries later at the hospital.

The injured have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Three youths were killed and three others injured when their car rammed into a truck in Assam's Darrang district while they were returning home after visiting Durga Puja pandals, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Tragic Collision

The accident happened around midnight at Sarkar Chariali in Dhula on NH-15, when the sedan hit a goods truck bound for Tezpur from behind, they said.

The six youths, all residents of Kharupetia, were returning after visiting puja pandals in Mangaldai town, a senior police officer said.

Two occupants of the car died on the spot, while the four injured were rushed to a hospital. One of them later succumbed to the injuries, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ankush Das, Pritam Das and Mithun Sahu, all residents of ward 7 in Kharupetia. Ankush and Pritam belonged to the same family, he added.

The three injured, Sagar Saha, Ganesh Das and Sonai Sarkar, have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment, the officer said.