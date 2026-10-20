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Truck-Motorcycle Collision Kills Three, Including Two Sisters, In Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 20, 2026 12:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A devastating truck-motorcycle collision on National Highway-15 in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday night tragically claimed the lives of two minor sisters and their maternal uncle, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including two minor sisters, died in a road accident in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday night.
  • The victims were riding a motorcycle when a 12-wheeler truck hit them from behind on National Highway-15.
  • The deceased were identified as Hritika Gupta, Kritika Gupta, and their maternal uncle Chandan Shah.
  • The truck driver fled the accident scene, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Three people, including two minor sisters, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Biswanath district of Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-15 near the gate of the Purupbari weekly market in Gohpur on Monday night, a police officer said.

 

"A 12-wheeler truck, travelling from Gohpur towards Biswanath Chariali, hit the motorcycle they were riding from behind. The two girls and the motorcycle rider, who was their maternal uncle, died on the spot," he added.

The deceased girls were identified as Hritika Gupta and Kritika Gupta, daughters of Kiran Gupta of Missamari.

Their maternal uncle, Chandan Shah, was also killed in the accident.

The truck driver has fled from the scene. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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assam road accidentbiswanath districtfatal collisionmotorcycle accidenttruck accident

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