3 IPC sections under which Bombay HC convicted Tarun Tejpal

The Bombay High Court has overturned a previous acquittal, convicting former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the 2013 rape of a colleague, highlighting the stringent legal framework against sexual offences in India.

IMAGE: Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal speaks to media after being convicted in 2013 sexual assault case, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Bombay High Court convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal for raping a colleague in 2013, overturning his previous acquittal.

Tejpal was found guilty under IPC Sections 376(2)(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, 354(a) for sexual harassment, and 354(b) for using criminal force with intent to disrobe.

Section 376(2)(f) specifically addresses rape committed by individuals in positions of trust, authority, or as guardians/relatives.

The ambit of Section 376 was expanded following recommendations from the Justice Verma committee, established after the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013 introduced significant changes to sexual offence laws, including Section 376A for severe sexual assault leading to death or persistent vegetative state.

The Bombay high court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal under three provisions of the Indian Penal Code for raping a colleague in 2013, setting aside his acquittal by a Goa sessions court five years ago.

He has been convicted under Sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the IPC.

Understanding the IPC Sections

Section 376(2)(f) of the IPC applies when a person in a position of trust, authority or a guardian/relative commits rape.

Section 354-A IPC penalises sexual harassment committed by a man and covers unwelcome physical contact, demands for sexual favours, showing pornography without consent and making sexually coloured remarks.

Section 354B of the IPC penalises any man who assaults, uses criminal force or abets such an act against a woman with the intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked.

Evolution of Sexual Offence Laws

The ambit of Section 376 was widened by a committee headed by former Chief Justice of India J S Verma set up after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape.

The 630-page Justice Verma committee report issued on January 23, 2013 had suggested the amendment of criminal laws to provide for severer punishment to rapists, including those belonging to police and public servants.

The recommendations of the committee were incorporated in the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013, which came into force from April 3, 2013 bringing several changes in sexual offence laws, including a new section of 376A to the IPC.

According to Section 376A, if a person committing sexual assault inflicts an injury which causes death of the person or causes the person to be in a persistent vegetative state, the person shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but may extend to life imprisonment, which shall mean the remainder of that person's natural life or with death.