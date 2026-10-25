Interstate Drug Smugglers Busted With Rs 1.25 Crore Ganja

Mathura police, in a significant joint operation with the Agra Anti-Narcotics Task Force, successfully intercepted a major drug consignment on Sunday, seizing 250 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore and arresting three alleged interstate smugglers.

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Key Points Three alleged interstate drug smugglers were arrested on Sunday in Mathura.

Police seized 250 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.25 crore, from a container truck.

The operation was a joint effort by the Agra Anti-Narcotics Task Force unit and Mathura police.

The consignment originated from Berhampur in Odisha on October 17 and was destined for Haryana.

The arrested individuals are from Haryana's Nuh district, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Three alleged interstate drug smugglers were arrested and 250 kg of ganja, worth an estimated Rs 1.25 crore, was seized from a container truck during a joint operation by the Agra Anti-Narcotics Task Force unit and Mathura police on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Details Of The Operation

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the operation was conducted in the Refinery area along the Agra-Delhi highway following a tip-off from the state's Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

According to the information received by police, a group of smugglers had travelled to Berhampur in Odisha on October 17 and was scheduled to transport the consignment to Haryana via Mathura on Sunday, he said.

During a search of the container truck, police recovered 250 kg of ganja allegedly concealed inside it. Mobile phones and cash were also seized from the accused, Kumar said.

Accused Identified And Interrogated

The arrested men have been identified as Satish Kumar, Nasir and Asif Abdul Karim, residents of Mohammadpur village under the Pinangwan police station area of Nuh district in Haryana's Mewat region, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the consignment was to be handed over to a person for distribution in areas along the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border.

Police are searching for the suspected recipient of the consignment.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the three accused, who are being sent to the district jail, Kumar said.