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Wild Elephant Attacks Injure Three In Kerala; State Forms Special Reserve Force

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 09:44 IST

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Amidst a surge in wild elephant attacks across Kerala, including recent incidents in Palakkad that injured three, the state government has launched a 500-member Special Reserve Force to combat escalating human-wildlife conflict.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • Three individuals sustained injuries in two separate suspected wild elephant attacks in Palakkad, Kerala.
  • One incident involved a man in Attappadi, while another saw an autorickshaw overturned near Chittoor, injuring two.
  • These attacks follow recent fatalities in Wayanad and Idukki districts due to elephant encounters.
  • The Kerala government has established a 500-member Special Reserve Force to prevent future wild elephant attacks and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Three persons were injured in two separate suspected incidents of wild elephant attacks in the north Kerala district on Thursday morning, forest officials said.

The first incident occurred at Mulli, a tribal area in Attappadi here near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, at around 3 am when a man was allegedly attacked by an elephant while he was out for a walk, a senior forest officer said. He said that the man had scratches on his face and was intoxicated when the incident occurred in a forest area, according to doctors, and it needs to be confirmed whether the injuries were caused by an elephant attack.

 

Two More Incidents Reported In Palakkad

In the second incident, at around 5.15 am, an autorickshaw was allegedly overturned by a wild jumbo near Chittoor here, injuring the auto driver and a woman passenger, the officer said. "The woman had hired the auto and was on the way to the bus station when the incident occurred. The auto was overturned. The woman and the auto driver suffered minor injuries," he said. The officer said that the Forest Department will be investigating the second incident to confirm that it was caused by an elephant attack.

Kerala Government Forms Special Reserve Force

The suspected elephant attacks occurred a day after a 65-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad district on Wednesday. The attack had occurred while forest officials and residents were attempting to drive the elephant away after it entered a populated area. On Tuesday, a woman was killed in an elephant attack at Chinnakanal in the hill district of Idukki, an area that has witnessed repeated wild elephant intrusions into human settlements. In the wake of these incidents, the Kerala government had on Wednesday decided to set up a 500-member Special Reserve Force to strengthen efforts to prevent wild elephant attacks and reduce human-wildlife conflict in vulnerable areas across the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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