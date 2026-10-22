Three Injured In Govindpuri Clash Involving Firing And Stabbing

A violent clash involving firing and stabbing in Delhi's Govindpuri area has left three people injured, prompting a police investigation into suspected old enmity.

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Key Points Three people were injured in a clash involving firing and stabbing in Delhi's Govindpuri area around 1 am on Thursday.

The injured include Sanju Bhesdhari, Mansoor Alam, and Nitin, with Sanju sustaining a gunshot injury and Nitin rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police suspect old enmity as the cause of the incident and have recovered two empty cartridges and two knives from the spot.

The incident occurred amidst a large gathering for idol immersion during ongoing festivities.

Authorities have initiated legal action, are examining CCTV footage, and are making efforts to apprehend the suspects.

Three people were injured in a clash involving firing and stabbing between two groups in the Govindpuri area here, with police suspecting old enmity caused the incident, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Violent Incident

Police said the fighting erupted in Govindpuri, South Delhi, around 1 am on Thursday, when the police station received a PCR call regarding gunfire.

The injured have been identified as Sanju Bhesdhari alias Kumar Bhesdhari, Mansoor Alam (40) and Nitin (23). Sanju sustained a gunshot injury and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, while Nitin was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Alam, who sustained minor injuries, has been discharged from the hospital, police said. Two empty cartridges and two knives were recovered from the spot, they added.

Suman, Nitin's mother, told PTI that her son was eating when he suddenly got up to leave. When she asked him where he was going, he told her he would be back shortly.

"After some time, people informed me that someone stabbed and shot my son. Initially, I thought they were joking, but then they told me he had actually been injured. Someone took him to the hospital in an auto," she said.

Suman said the incident occurred amid a large gathering for the immersion of idols during the ongoing festivities.

"I have not met my son yet. I have two sons, and Nitin is the elder one. He is in the ICU," she said, adding that her son worked in the private sector. She said the family was yet to ascertain how he sustained the injuries.

Police have opened legal action and are making efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects. Officials said CCTV footage from the area is also being examined. They said further investigation is underway.