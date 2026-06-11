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Three Indian seafarers killed in US strike on ship off Oman coast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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June 11, 2026 13:47 IST

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Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the tragic deaths of three Indian seafarers from the MT Settebello, prompting India to strongly protest the US military attack on the vessel off the Oman coast.

Ship attacked

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three Indian seafarers aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello have been confirmed dead after being initially reported missing.
  • Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the tragic news and assured government support for the bereaved families.
  • India has lodged a strong protest with the US over the military attack on the commercial vessel off the Oman coast.
  • The US Central Command acknowledged the strike, stating the vessel violated the US blockade of Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil.

Three Indian seafarers onboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, initially reported missing, are now confirmed dead, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday after bodies were located and identified.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, Sonowal said in a social media post.

 

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," he added.

The minister added that this is a "profound loss to our maritime family".

"The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," he added.

Sonowal said he has directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.

India Protests US Attack On Commercial Vessel

India on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires to strongly protest a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast that left three of the 24 Indian crew members missing.

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palau-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Central Command acknowledged the strike on the vessel, saying it violated the ongoing US blockade of the Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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