Major Bust: Punjab Police Dismantles Arms, Drug Rings

Punjab Police has made a significant breakthrough in Amritsar, busting three illegal arms and drug supply networks and arresting 11 individuals linked to foreign handlers and drone-based consignments.

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Key Points Punjab Police busted three illegal arms and drug supply networks in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Eleven individuals were arrested, and 12 pistols, two hand grenades, 310.10 gm of heroin, and 33 live cartridges were recovered.

Accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and gangsters facilitating drone-based consignments.

Three FIRs have been registered, and further investigation is underway to dismantle wider networks.

Punjab Police has busted three illegal arms and drug supply networks with the arrest of 11 individuals and recovery of 12 pistols and two hand grenades in Amritsar, an official said on Tuesday.

Amritsar Police Recovers Contraband

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate also recovered 310.10 gm of heroin and 33 live cartridges from them.

Investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers and gangsters who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics through drone-based consignments for further distribution among criminal elements, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

Three FIRs have been registered at police stations Ranjit Avenue, Chheharta and Sultanwind in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete backward and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug supply networks, he said.