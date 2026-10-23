Three Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Remanded Till October 28

Mumbai Police have remanded three individuals from Haryana into custody until October 28, intensifying the investigation into the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's residence, with alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Key Points Three individuals, Ankit Khatar, Sameer Khatri, and Jatin Panchal, arrested from Haryana, have been remanded in police custody till October 28 in the Tiger Shroff firing case.

The trio was arrested on October 21 for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy, including logistics, money transfers, and weapon procurement related to the October 18 firing.

Ankit Khatar reportedly conducted reconnaissance and provided information to co-accused, while Panchal and Khatri were involved in weapon procurement with wanted accused Anil Pandit.

Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on social media.

Mumbai police have arrested 10 persons so far and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Three persons held from Haryana for alleged involvement in the Tiger Shroff firing case were remanded in police custody till October 28 by a court here on Friday.

Investigation Into Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Ankit Khatar, Sameer Khatri and Jatin Panchal were arrested from Sonipat in the northern state on October 21 for allegedly being part of the conspiracy linked to the firing on the actor on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area. He escaped relatively unhurt, while two others sustained wounds in the attack.

Khatar, Khatri and Panchal were brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D S Khedkar, who remanded them in police custody till October 28.

As per police, the three were involved in several aspects of the conspiracy, including logistics, money transfers and weapons procurement.

Further, police submitted that Ankit Khatar had conducted recconnaissance and passed on the information to the co-accused, who carried out the firing. He was also providing information on how to cross the border after committing the crime to the previously arrested co-accused.

Jatin Panchal and Sameer Khatri were in touch with wanted accused Anil Pandit and had played a role in weapon procurement, as per police.

Pandit, a 32-year-old alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US, had claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on the actor in a social media post.

Mumbai police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, and have arrested 10 persons so far.