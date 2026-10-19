How Police Tracked Down Tiger Shroff Attackers In Rajasthan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the arrest of three suspects in Rajasthan, shedding light on the swift police action following the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three persons have been held in Rajasthan in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The accused fled towards Surat after the firing and were intercepted at Kota railway station with the assistance of local police.

One of the accused was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

The suspects, identified as Ritik alias Roshan, Rehan, and a minor, planned to flee to Nepal.

A team from Mumbai Police has reached Kota to take custody of the suspects for further investigation.

Three persons have been held in Rajasthan in connection with the firing on actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The actor escaped unhurt after two gunmen shot at him in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, though his driver and another person sustained injuries.

Swift Police Action Leads To Arrests

"The accused fled towards Surat after the firing and subsequently boarded a train bound for Jaipur. Mumbai police tracked their movements, contacted Rajasthan police and secured their interception at Kota railway station with the assistance of the local police," Fadnavis told reporters in Sangli in western Maharashtra.

The accused are currently in custody, and police will bring them to Mumbai after completing necessary legal formalities, the CM added.

"The police have acted with great speed. As I said in the morning, Mumbai police will not stop until the roots of this incident are traced," Fadnavis said praising the metropolis' force.

Investigation Into Motive And Gang Links

A thorough probe will be conducted to find out the motive behind the firing and also identify others involved in the crime, he said.

"Everyone involved in this will be traced. No one will be spared," the CM asserted.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition over the law and order situation and demands for his resignation, Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, said his government would respond through action.

"The Opposition has made allegations and is demanding my resignation. I believe I have answered them. We respond through action," he said in an apparent reference to the nabbing of the three persons in Rajasthan.

Suspects Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan police said three persons, including a minor, allegedly involved in the firing on the actor were detained in Kota city from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express.

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said at a press conference that one of the accused was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in an unverified social media post.

The three suspects were picked up by Kota city police at the railway station in an operation that lasted around 15 minutes. Their plan was to flee to Nepal, police said.

Two of the accused have been identified as Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third accused is a minor, SP Gautam said.

"A team from Mumbai Police has reached Kota and the suspects are being handed over to them," she said, adding the suspects are detained at the moment and will be arrested once Mumbai Police takes them into custody.