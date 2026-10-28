Three Arrested In Nuh For Rapido And Old Coin Scams

Nuh police have successfully apprehended three alleged cyber fraudsters involved in sophisticated Rapido booking and old coin purchase scams, recovering crucial evidence like mobile phones and SIM cards.

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Key Points Nuh police arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters on Wednesday.

The fraudsters were involved in fraudulent Rapido bookings and scams promising to buy old coins.

Accused Mustakim was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint from Sudhir Kanojia.

Sabir and Asap Ali alias Osaf were arrested on Tuesday in a separate operation.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, WhatsApp, and PhonePe accounts linked to the frauds were recovered from the accused.

Nuh police have arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters involved in fraudulent Rapido bookings and scams involving the purchase of old coins, recovering mobile phones and SIM cards from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Cyber Fraud Bust

Two separate cases have been registered at the cyber police station in Nuh, they said.

According to police, a complaint filed by Sudhir Kanojia, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, surfaced on Tuesday during the screening of suspicious mobile numbers on the 'Samanvay' portal.

Acting on the complaint and technical data, a police team traced the mobile number to an empty field near the road connecting Singar and Nai villages, where the accused, identified as Mustakim, a resident of Nai village, was arrested.

A mobile phone containing the SIM card linked to the number was recovered from him. WhatsApp and Rapido accounts were logged in on the phone, and images related to barcodes and Rapido ride bookings were found in its gallery, police said.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, police arrested two more accused, identified as Sabir and Asap Ali alias Osaf, residents of Daurakhi village, near Salamba bypass.

Two mobile phones were recovered from Sabir, while a mobile phone and four additional SIM cards were seized from Asap Ali, police said. The recovered phones contained WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business accounts linked to various SIM numbers. A PhonePe account was also logged in on one of the devices.

Police said the two accused allegedly concealed their identities and lured people with promises of buying old currency notes and coins at high prices. They then allegedly cheated victims by collecting registration fees through QR codes.

The accused are being questioned about their alleged involvement in different types of cyber fraud, a Nuh police spokesperson said.