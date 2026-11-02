How Delhi Police Uncovered A Cyber Fraud Ring

Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate, arresting three individuals involved in scamming people, particularly in Tamil Nadu, with false promises of personal loans, insurance, and employment opportunities.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men on Monday for allegedly operating an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate.

The syndicate cheated people, particularly residents of Tamil Nadu, by offering fake personal loans, insurance policies, and employment opportunities.

Victims were lured with attractive offers and asked to pay advance processing fees without receiving the promised services.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint from a Dindigul, Tamil Nadu resident who was cheated of around Rs 40,000.

The arrested individuals, Ravi Sharma, Sunny Kashyap, and Gaurav, each played distinct roles in the fraudulent operation.

Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly operating an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that cheated people, particularly residents of Tamil Nadu, on the pretext of providing personal loans, insurance policies and employment opportunities, an official said on Monday.

Uncovering The Fraud Operation

The accused allegedly lured victims with attractive offers and collected advance processing fees without providing the promised services, the officer said.

The case came to light following a complaint by a resident of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, alleging that he was cheated of around Rs 40,000 on the pretext of arranging a personal loan.

During the investigation, police traced a suspicious bank account in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, which received suspected proceeds of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Sharma (42), Sunny Kashyap (40) and Gaurav (33). Sharma operated a fake loan and financial services office in Noida, while Gaurav arranged mule bank accounts by offering commissions. Sunny provided his bank accounts for routing the cheated money," the officer said.