Ahmedabad police have apprehended three individuals and seized 340 kg of beef and buffalo meat in the Vatva area, cracking down on illegal meat sales under stringent state laws.

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Key Points Ahmedabad police arrested three persons on Monday for illegally selling beef in the Vatva area.

Authorities seized 340 kg of beef and buffalo meat, valued at Rs 60,000, during raids on two shops.

The arrested individuals were identified as Qasim Alijan Qureshi, Shahrukh Abdul Rashid Qureshi, and Mohammad Rashid alias Junaid Mohammad Rafiq Saiyed.

Two additional accused are currently absconding in connection with the case.

A case was registered at Vatva Police Station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2011, as amended in 2017.

Three persons illegally selling beef have been arrested in Ahmedabad's Vatva area and beef and buffalo meat weighing 340 kg seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Police Raid Uncovers Illegal Meat Trade

Acting on a tip-off, Vatva Police's surveillance squad on Monday raided two shops, apprehending three persons with beef and buffalo meat worth Rs 60,000, said inspector A A Vachheta.

The arrested men were identified as Qasim Alijan Qureshi (36), a resident of Ahmedabad city's Isanpur area, Shahrukh Abdul Rashid Qureshi (39) and Mohammad Rashid alias Junaid Mohammad Rafiq Saiyed (21), residents of Vatva.

Two more accused are absconding in the case.

A case was registered at Vatva Police Station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2011, as amended in 2017, Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 and Gujarat Police Act.