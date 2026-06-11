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How A DRDO Employee Lost Rs 15 Lakh In An Online Investment Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 14:41 IST

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A DRDO employee in New Delhi was duped of over Rs 15 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam promising high returns on fake work-from-home tasks, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in the financial fraud.

Key Points

  • A DRDO employee was defrauded of over Rs 15 lakh in an online investment scam.
  • The scam involved fake work-from-home tasks, property rental ratings, and promises of high returns on 'charter leases'.
  • Victims were initially given small profits to build trust before being persuaded to invest larger sums.
  • Three individuals  Sandeep Sain, Parikshit, and Sachin Jhakkar  have been arrested for their roles in the financial fraud.
  • The arrested individuals facilitated the movement and layering of the defrauded money through various bank accounts.

A government employee serving with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 15 lakh in an online investment scam, an official said on Thursday.

Three persons - Sandeep Sain (30) and Parikshit (23), both residents of Haryana, and Sachin Jhakkar (25), of Rajasthan - have been arrested for the crime. Police said the trio played different roles in facilitating the movement and layering of the defrauded money.

 

How The Online Investment Scam Unfolded

According to police, the victim, a New Delhi resident, reached out to them after being allegedly duped in a fraudulent online investment scheme. He reported that he was contacted by persons claiming to be representatives of a work-from-home company involved in property rental ratings and leasing-related tasks.

"The victim was added to a group, provided training and asked to register on multiple websites. Initially, he received small profits after completing tasks and depositing money, which helped the fraudsters gain his confidence," said the police officer. He was then persuaded to invest larger sums in purported "charter leases", "bonus tasks" and other investment opportunities promising high returns.

Police said the victim transferred money on multiple occasions and eventually invested around Rs 15.74 lakh. When he attempted to withdraw the amount reflected in his online account, the fraudsters allegedly demanded an additional payment as a withdrawal penalty. "No withdrawal was allowed, and no money was returned," the officer added.

Arrests Made And Roles Identified

Following the complaint, an e-FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched. A team conducted technical surveillance, analysed digital evidence and tracked financial transactions across multiple states.

During the investigation, Sandeep was arrested from Karnal on June 7, followed by Sachin from Pitampura in Delhi on June 8. Parikshit, who had earlier evaded police teams during raids, was eventually apprehended on June 9 from Hisar, Haryana.

Teams found that Parikshit acted as a first-layer account holder receiving fraud proceeds, while Sandeep functioned as a second-layer account holder facilitating onward transfers. Sachin allegedly provided bank accounts used for routing the cheated funds. Further investigation and efforts are underway to identify other members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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