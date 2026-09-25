Police Arrest Three, Including Minor, In Mananthala Sexual Assault Case

Kerala Police have arrested three individuals, including a minor, in Mananthala following allegations of sexual assault on an underage girl, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

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Key Points Three individuals, including a minor, have been arrested in Mananthala for alleged sexual assault.

The incident involved an underage girl and was reported after she revealed it during counselling.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The two adult accused are in judicial custody, while the minor will face the Juvenile Justice Board.

Three persons, including a minor, were held for allegedly sexually assaulting an underaged girl at Mananthala here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at a house in Mananthala a few months ago.

The minor boy is a friend of the complainant, police said.

The girl disclosed the sexual assault during a counselling session, following which her parents approached the police, officials said.

After registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the girl's statement was recorded by a magistrate recently.

Police later took all three persons, including the minor, into custody.

The two adults were remanded in judicial custody.

The child in conflict with law will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.