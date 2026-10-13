Inter-State Operation Leads To Arrest Of Haryana Trio In Pune Thefts

Pune Police have successfully apprehended three individuals from Haryana, recovering Rs 23 lakh in stolen valuables after an extensive multi-state investigation into nine theft cases, including those during Ganeshotsav.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three men from Haryana were arrested by Pune Police for nine theft cases.

Valuables worth approximately Rs 23 lakh were seized from the accused.

The accused allegedly targeted crowded places during Ganeshotsav and Ganesh immersion processions.

Pune Police travelled nearly 4,600 km across several states during the investigation over the past two months.

The Vishrambaug police team also solved a total of 62 cases and seized property worth around Rs 1.23 crore during this period.

Three men from Haryana have been arrested in connection with nine theft cases in Pune, with police seizing valuables worth around Rs 23 lakh after travelling nearly 4,600 km across several states during the investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

Inter-State Investigation Details

The accused allegedly targeted people in crowded places during Ganeshotsav and Ganesh immersion processions, police said.

Vishrambaug Police, who probed these cases, identified the accused as residents of Palwal in Haryana. In the meantime, Aravalli Police in Gujarat had arrested them in some other matter.

With the assistance of Gujarat Police, a team of Pune Police took Ajay Samsher Vinodkumar Rupsingh Koli (20), Aman Samsher Anil Kumar Narayansingh Koli (24) and Deepak Samsher Rajubhai Sapsingh (21) into custody.

A white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car bearing registration number HR 30 AC 3390, valued at around Rs 10 lakh and allegedly used by the accused, was seized along with valuables worth Rs 13 lakh.

Over the past two months, the Vishrambaug police team travelled to different districts in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra to trace suspects and recover stolen property, officials said.

During this period, the team solved a total of 62 cases involving various offences and seized property worth around Rs 1.23 crore, police said.