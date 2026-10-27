Gunmen Attack Women's College In Balochistan, Three Students Injured

Unidentified gunmen attacked a women's college in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, injuring three female students and raising concerns about security in the restive region.

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Key Points Three female students were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a women's college in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday.

Two armed men forced their way into the college in Noshki district, opened fire, and fled after facing resistance from security personnel.

One of the injured students is in critical condition, and security forces have launched a search operation for the assailants.

Police are investigating if the attack was an act of terrorism or linked to personal enmity, noting it's the first time a women's college has been targeted in Balochistan.

Three female students were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a women's college in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Noshki district, where two armed men allegedly forced their way into the college and opened fire, prompting students to take shelter, a senior police official said, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity.

Details Of The Attack

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The gunmen faced resistance from private security guards and policemen on duty and fled away," the official said.

The three injured students were shifted to a hospital in Noshki for treatment. The condition of one of them is said to be critical.

Security forces reached the college following the shooting, cordoned off the area and launched a search for the assailants.

The police official said the investigation is going on to determine whether the attack was linked to a personal enmity or was an act of terrorism.

Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan has witnessed terrorist attacks for years, carried out by banned insurgent groups.

However, according to the police, this was the first time a women's college had been targeted in such an incident.