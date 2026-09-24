Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers With Rs 4.76 Crore Smack In Saharanpur

Saharanpur police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, arresting three alleged peddlers and seizing a massive haul of smack worth Rs 4.76 crore.

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Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Saharanpur with 2.38 kg of smack.

The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 4.76 crore, highlighting the scale of the operation.

Police recovered Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, an electronic weighing machine, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the accused.

A case has been registered against the individuals under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the drug trafficking network and identify other involved persons.

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Thursday with 2.38 kg of smack worth around Rs 4.76 crore here, police said.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Operation

The arrests were made by a joint team of Nakur police, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance teams near the electricity sub-station crossing at Ambehta Pir during a checking operation, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak told reporters.

The accused were identified as Sunny, a native of Saharanpur and currently living in Bareilly, Arslan alias Guddu, and Harshit, both residents of Bareilly, he said.

Police also recovered Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, an electronic weighing machine, four mobile phones and an Apache motorcycle from their possession.

Pathak said a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Nakur police station.

Police are investigating the forward and backward links of the alleged drug network and checking the criminal histories of the arrested accused in Bareilly.

During interrogation, Sunny allegedly told police that he had been involved in smack trafficking for several years and was operating the business with Arslan and Harshit.

He also disclosed the names of other persons from whom they procured and supplied the contraband.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the network's links with other persons and places.

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the joint police teams involved in the operation.