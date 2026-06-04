Major Drug Bust In Pulwama: Three Peddlers Arrested

Pulwama Police have successfully apprehended three drug peddlers and seized 8.5 grams of heroin, intensifying the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan to combat drug abuse in the region.

Key Points Three drug peddlers were arrested in Pulwama district as part of the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan.

Police intercepted a vehicle and recovered 8.5 grams of a heroin-like substance.

The arrested individuals are Zulfikar Shafi Malik, Haris Nazir Malik, and Aarif Bashir Dar, all from Pulwama.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the drug trafficking network is ongoing.

Three drug peddlers were arrested in Pulwama district, and a contraband substance was recovered from their possession under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, police said on Thursday.

Police Intercept Vehicle, Seize Heroin

A police spokesperson said a police party from Police Post Newa intercepted a vehicle with three persons on board during naka checking at Singu Narbal; the vehicle was coming from Kakapora towards Newa. During the search, the spokesperson said, 8.5 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession.

The accused -- Zulfikar Shafi Malik and Haris Nazir Malik, both residents of Dalipora, Pulwama, and Aarif Bashir Dar, resident of Kangan, Pulwama -- were arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime was also seized, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Police Station Pulwama, and further investigation is underway, he said.