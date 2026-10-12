Jammu Police Nabs Three In Major Drug And Arms Haul

Jammu Police has made significant arrests, including a police follower, in two separate operations, seizing narcotics and illegal firearms, underscoring their commitment to combating drug trafficking and crime.

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Key Points Jammu Police arrested three persons on Monday in two separate operations involving narcotics and a country-made pistol.

A police follower, Shameem Begum, was arrested following recovery of 15 grams of heroin from her two-wheeler in Miran Sahib.

In another operation, Vansh Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh were apprehended in Digiana Industrial Estate with two pistols and 113 grams of heroin.

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, with further investigations underway to identify supply networks.

Three persons were arrested along with narcotics and a country-made pistol at two different places in Jammu, police said on Monday.

The arrested include police follower Shameem Begum, who was arrested following recovery of 15 grams of heroin from her two-wheeler during checking at Balol in Miran Sahib area, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against her and further investigation is on.

"The accused is employed as a follower in the Police. The action reiterates Jammu Police's commitment to enforcing the law impartially, irrespective of an individual's position or affiliation," the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify its supply network and other possible linkages, he said.

Police Operations Yield More Arrests

In another successful operation, police arrested two suspected criminals and recovered two pistols and 113 grams of heroin from their possession during patrolling in Digiana Industrial Estate area, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Vansh Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh, both residents of Bari Brahmana, he said.

A pistol, a digital weighing machine and 100 grams of heroin was recovered from Sharma's possession, and a country-made pistol and 13 grams of heroin was recovered from Singh, the spokesperson said, adding that a case under various sections of NDPS and Arms Act was registered against them and further investigation is on.