J&K Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully apprehended three alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Samba districts, seizing heroin and registering cases under the stringent NDPS Act, underscoring their commitment to curbing drug trafficking.

Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police recovered a total of 13.3 grams of heroin from the accused during separate operations.

The arrested individuals, Aman Sharma, Hilal Ahmad, and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by J&K Police to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin in Udhampur and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Police Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

The accused, Aman Sharma from Shiv Nagar and Hilal Ahmad of Hurlani Dansal, were found moving suspiciously at Domail and Rehambal areas and their physical search led to the recovery of 6.46 grams and 2.34 grams of heroin from their possession, respectively, a police spokesman said. They were subsequently arrested and booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police intercepted a private car at a check point in Vijaypur area of Samba district and recovered 4.50 grams of heroin from its driver Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. A case under NDPS act has been registered against Sheikh and further investigation is underway, he said.