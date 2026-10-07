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Nearly Two Decades Later, Palwal Police Nab Dowry Death Absconders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 07, 2026 20:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Palwal police have successfully apprehended three proclaimed offenders, including a woman, who had been absconding for nearly 18 years in a significant 2008 dowry death case, bringing a long-awaited development to the legal proceedings.

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Key Points

  • Palwal police arrested three proclaimed offenders, including a woman, on Tuesday.
  • The accused had been absconding for nearly 18 years in a dowry death case registered in 2008.
  • They were declared proclaimed offenders in January 2010.
  • The arrested individuals, Surender, Kamlesh Devi, and Vikramaditya, were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

Palwal police have arrested three proclaimed offenders, including a woman, who had been absconding for nearly 18 years in a dowry death case, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Dowry Death Case

A case was registered in Palwal in 2008 after Mohan Lal, a resident of Nonera in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, in his complaint said that his daughter Veervati died under suspicious circumstances, alleging harassment by her in-laws over dowry demands, police said.

 

An accused, identified as Ram Khiladi, was arrested earlier and was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the court, but three named accused were continuously absconding and were declared as proclaimed offenders in January 2010, police said.

"The team of CIA staff arrested all three proclaimed offenders (POs) on Tuesday, who were identified as Surender, Kamlesh Devi and Vikramaditya, all residents of Dholgarh in Palwal district. They were produced in a city court on today (Wednesday) and sent into judicial custody," said the spokesperson of Palwal police.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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