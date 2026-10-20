Three Held In Hyderabad For Alleged Deer Hunting In Karnataka

Three individuals have been detained in Hyderabad for alleged deer hunting in a Karnataka forest, leading to the seizure of a high-powered rifle and an investigation into potential evidence destruction.

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Key Points Three individuals were detained in Hyderabad on Tuesday for alleged deer hunting in a forest area in neighbouring Karnataka.

Police intercepted a vehicle on Monday and seized a .30-06 sporting rifle with a night-vision telescope, ammunition, and a damaged mobile phone.

The detained persons allegedly admitted their involvement in deer hunting, and the licensed firearm was reportedly used to fire 12 rounds.

Authorities are investigating the misuse of the licensed firearm, the use of ammunition, the circumstances of the alleged wildlife hunting, and suspected destruction of electronic evidence.

Three persons have been detained here for alleged deer hunting using a firearm in a forest area in neighbouring Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Into Alleged Poaching

Acting on credible information on deer hunting in the forest area of Chimmanchod in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi district, a police team of Malakpet Police Station here conducted a vehicle check on Monday and intercepted the suspected vehicle with three persons travelling in it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar said.

During the inspection of the vehicle, the police found and seized one .30-06 sporting rifle, fitted with a night-vision telescope, eight live rounds of ammunition, 12 used cartridges, two night-vision telescopes, and one damaged foldable mobile phone.

During the preliminary enquiry, the three persons allegedly disclosed their involvement in deer hunting.

The enquiry further indicated that the licensed firearm was allegedly used to fire a total of 12 rounds during the hunting. It was also alleged that the damaged foldable mobile phone contained videos relating to the incident, police said.

"These aspects are being examined as part of the investigation," the DCP said.

The police are investigating allegations of misuse of the licensed firearm, the use of ammunition, the circumstances surrounding the alleged hunting of wildlife, and the suspected destruction of electronic evidence, the official further said.