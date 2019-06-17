3 cops suspended over fight with tempo driver

June 17, 2019 16:52 IST

Three policemen have been suspended for unprofessional conduct during a violent clash with a tempo driver, who chased their colleague with a sword after his vehicle collided with a police van in northwest Delhi, a senior official said on Monday.

The official said further legal action will be taken after an inquiry is conducted by the deputy commissioner of police (northwest) and the additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police of Mukherjee Nagar.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said the policemen suspended handled the incident on Sunday evening in an unprofessional manner.

A police officer was injured after he was allegedly attacked by a 'Gramin Seva' tempo driver in Mukherjee Nagar. The tempo driver had also chased him swinging a sword at him following a collision between their vehicles, videos of which have gone viral.

In one of the purported videos, the man was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and strict against against the guilty.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

