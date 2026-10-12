Alirajpur Tragedy: Three Children Drown In Uncovered Illegal Sand Pit

A tragic incident in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, saw three young children drown in an illegally excavated sand pit, leading to a culpable homicide case against the alleged perpetrator and public protests.

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Key Points Three children, Lavkush, Yashraj, and Rajveer, aged between seven and ten, drowned on Sunday afternoon in an illegal sand excavation pit in Alirajpur.

The pit, allegedly dug by Pintu Jamra on government land, was filled with rainwater and lacked safety arrangements.

Pintu Jamra has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, but is yet to be arrested.

Irate relatives of the deceased children blocked a road in protest, which was later cleared after district officials intervened.

Three children drowned in an allegedly illegal pit excavated in Alirajpur town of Madhya Pradesh, following which one person was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a police official said on Monday.

Tragic Incident Unfolds In Alirajpur

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Tikhi Imli area, he added.

"Lavkush, Yashraj, and Rajveer, aged between seven and ten, were out for a bicycle ride. While playing, the three fell into a pit allegedly dug illegally to extract sand. The pit was filled with rainwater," he said.

Accused Booked, Protests Erupt

A man named Pintu Jamra, who allegedly dug the pit on government land, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but is yet to be arrested, Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh said.

Jamra had not covered the pit nor did he make safety arrangements at the site, the SP said.

The children's irate kin blocked a road in protest and engaged in heated arguments with government officials.

District Magistrate Neetu Mathur and others arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters, following which the blockade ended and traffic was restored.