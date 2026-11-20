Pune police have initiated a probe into an alleged Rs 1.38 crore investment fraud, booking three individuals for cheating multiple investors with promises of high returns through their firms.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three individuals have been booked in Pune for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 1.38 crore.

The alleged fraud occurred between October 2023 and October 2024, involving promises of lucrative investment returns.

The accused initially paid Rs 32.73 lakh in returns but stopped payments from October 2024 and closed their firms.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating several individuals of Rs 1.38 crore by promising lucrative returns on investments, police said.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

The alleged fraud took place between October 2023 and October 2024, police said. The case was registered at Wanawadi police station on the complaint of Ashish Suresh Gaikwad against Ankit Hiramam Ujagar, Supriya Ramdas Malkar and Aditya Deepak Surodkar, all residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the complaint, the accused, who operated from an office in Pune, allegedly gained the trust of Gaikwad and other persons through three firms and persuaded them to invest a total of Rs 1.38 crore. Initially, the accused allegedly paid returns amounting to Rs 32.73 lakh to the complainant and others. However, they stopped paying returns from October 2024 and allegedly shut down the companies without returning the invested money, the complaint said.

The FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, police said, adding that a probe was underway.