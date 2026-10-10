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Three Booked In Latur For Rs 1.13 Crore Job Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 23:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how three individuals in Latur, Maharashtra, have been booked for allegedly orchestrating a massive job fraud, duping victims of Rs 1.13 crore with false employment promises through a placement company.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A case has been registered against three individuals in Latur, Maharashtra, for a job fraud scheme.
  • The accused allegedly duped a group of people of Rs 1.13 crore.
  • The fraud involved promises of employment through a placement company.
  • The alleged deception took place between August 25 last year and October 9 of this year.
  • An FIR was filed in Udgir after a 29-year-old woman reported the incident.

A case has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly duping a group of people of Rs 1.13 crore by promising them jobs, police said on Saturday.

The alleged fraud was committed between August 25 last year and October 9 of this year, they said.

 

Officials said an FIR was registered in Udgir after a 29-year-old woman approached police, alleging that three persons had deceived her and others with promises of employment through a placement company.

She told the police that the accused had collected Rs 1.13 crore from them.

Three persons have been booked, and a probe into the allegations was underway, an official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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