Three Booked In Latur For Rs 1.13 Crore Job Fraud

Discover how three individuals in Latur, Maharashtra, have been booked for allegedly orchestrating a massive job fraud, duping victims of Rs 1.13 crore with false employment promises through a placement company.

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Key Points A case has been registered against three individuals in Latur, Maharashtra, for a job fraud scheme.

The accused allegedly duped a group of people of Rs 1.13 crore.

The fraud involved promises of employment through a placement company.

The alleged deception took place between August 25 last year and October 9 of this year.

An FIR was filed in Udgir after a 29-year-old woman reported the incident.

A case has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly duping a group of people of Rs 1.13 crore by promising them jobs, police said on Saturday.

The alleged fraud was committed between August 25 last year and October 9 of this year, they said.

Officials said an FIR was registered in Udgir after a 29-year-old woman approached police, alleging that three persons had deceived her and others with promises of employment through a placement company.

She told the police that the accused had collected Rs 1.13 crore from them.

Three persons have been booked, and a probe into the allegations was underway, an official said.