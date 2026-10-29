Three Booked For Assaulting Rickshaw Driver In Latur

Three individuals have been booked in Latur under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for assaulting a 26-year-old rickshaw driver, Hanmant Ashok Kamble, over an old dispute.

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Key Points Three persons were booked for assaulting a 26-year-old rickshaw driver in Latur.

The victim, Hanmant Ashok Kamble, was attacked on Monday near Nadi Hattarga village.

The assault stemmed from an old dispute.

Accused are booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Charges include assault and caste-based abuse.

Three persons were booked for assaulting a 26-year-old rickshaw driver in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

Hanmant Ashok Kamble (26) was hit near the Zilla Parishad school in Nadi Hattarga village of Nilanga tehsil on Monday over an old dispute, he added.

On the complaint of Kamble, three persons have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for assault, caste-based abuse and other offences, the Kasarshirsi police station official said.