The Lokayukta Police in Indore have taken action against a junior engineer and an electricity meter reader, registering a case for allegedly accepting a Rs 45,000 bribe to settle a cafe owner's fine.

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Key Points Lokayukta Police registered a case against three individuals, including a junior engineer and an electricity meter reader, on Monday.

The accused allegedly accepted a Rs 45,000 bribe in instalments from a cafe owner to settle a Rs 97,000 fine.

Meter reader Sandeep Mishra was caught in a trap while accepting the remaining Rs 5,000 from a housekeeping supervisor.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The Lokayukta Police have registered a case against three individuals, including a junior engineer and an electricity meter reader, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 in instalments from a cafe owner here to settle a Rs 97,000 fine, an official said on Monday.

Indore Bribery Investigation Underway

Police Inspector Ashutosh Mithas said the complainant runs a cafe in a multi-storey building. Junior engineer Ravi Mishra had taken action against the establishment and issued a fine of Rs 97,000.

According to the complaint, the accused, acting in collusion, demanded Rs 45,000 through meter reader Sandeep Mishra to settle the fine. Of this amount, Rs 20,000 each had already been collected from the cafe owner in two instalments, Mithas said.

The remaining Rs 5,000 was allegedly collected from the complainant by Deepak Sachdeva, the housekeeping supervisor of the multi-storey building, who then handed the money to the meter reader.

"We laid a trap after receiving the complaint and caught the meter reader while accepting the amount from the housekeeping supervisor," Mithas said.

The police have registered a case against all three under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

No one has been arrested so far, and a detailed investigation is underway, the inspector said.