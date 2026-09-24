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Major Heroin Haul In Ferozepur: Three Arrested, Over 6 Kg Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 24, 2026 22:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab Police have made a significant breakthrough in Ferozepur, arresting three alleged drug smugglers and seizing over 6 kg of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the illicit drug trade in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Ferozepur, Punjab, by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).
  • Over 6 kg of heroin was seized during the operation near Saddu Shah Wala village.
  • The main accused, Satnam Singh, who allegedly received drone-dropped heroin, and a juvenile are currently absconding.
  • The arrested individuals were reportedly distributing the contraband when apprehended.
  • Several accused have prior cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested with more than 6 kg of heroin during an operation by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Arif Ke area here, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Operation

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said a CIA team laid a trap near the grain market in Saddu Shah Wala village on the basis of credible inputs and intercepted the three accused. The arrestees have been identified as Sukhchain Singh (40) of Jakhrawa village, Resham Singh alias Kakkar (54) of Bhala Faraya Mall, and Jivan Nath alias Jogi Karnail Singh (25) of Langeana village in the district.

 

During investigation, it came to fore that the contraband consignment had been received recently by main accused Satnam Singh alias Satti, resident of Jakhrawa village, and a juvenile, who remain absconding. The three arrestees were allegedly on their way to distribute the contraband near Saddu Shah Wala when they were nabbed. The SSP said 6.255 kg of heroin was recovered from the accused during checking. According to the SSP, Satnam allegedly received heroin consignments via drone drops, while Sukhchain, Resham and Jivan Nath used to sell the drugs further. SSP Singh further said Satnam, Jivan Nath, Resham, and the said juvenile have been previously booked in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases at various police stations.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ferozepur drug bustheroin smuggling punjabcia operation ferozepurnarcotic drugs seizurepunjab police anti-drug

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