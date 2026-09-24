Three Alleged Drug Smugglers Arrested With Over 6 Kg Heroin In Punjab

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Ferozepur police have apprehended three alleged drug smugglers and confiscated over 6 kg of heroin, disrupting a network reportedly using drone drops for contraband delivery.

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Key Points Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Ferozepur by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

Over 6.255 kg of heroin was seized during the operation.

The arrested individuals were reportedly distributing the contraband near Saddu Shah Wala village.

A main accused, Satnam Singh, and a juvenile, who allegedly received drugs via drone drops, are yet to be apprehended.

The arrested individuals and the absconders have previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested with more than 6 kg of heroin during an operation by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Arif Ke area here, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Anti-Narcotics Operation

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said a CIA team laid a trap near the grain market in Saddu Shah Wala village on the basis of credible inputs and nabbed the three accused. The arrestees have been identified as Sukhchain Singh (40) of Jakhrawa village, Resham Singh alias Kakkar (54) of Bhala Faraya Mall, and Jivan Nath alias Jogi Karnail Singh (25) of Langeana village in the district.

During investigation, it came to fore that the contraband consignment had recently been received by the main accused Satnam Singh alias Satti, resident of Jakhrawa village, and a juvenile. The three arrestees were allegedly on their way to distribute the contraband near Saddu Shah Wala when they were held. The SSP said 6.255 kg of heroin was recovered from the accused during checking.

According to the SSP, Satnam allegedly received heroin consignments via drone drops, while Sukhchain, Resham and Jivan Nath used to sell the drugs further. Satnam and the juvenile are yet to be apprehended, he said. SSP Singh further said Satnam, Jivan Nath, Resham, and the said juvenile have been previously booked in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases at various police stations.