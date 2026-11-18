Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals in Lucknow, dismantling a sophisticated "digital arrest" fraud syndicate that swindled a retired Ministry of Defence official out of a staggering Rs 2.02 crore through elaborate impersonation and threats.

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Key Points Three men were arrested in Lucknow by Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding a retired Ministry of Defence official of Rs 2.02 crore in a digital arrest scam, police said on Wednesday.

The fraudsters impersonated law enforcement, claiming a suspicious transaction and threatening the 66-year-old victim with arrest to coerce him into transferring money.

The victim was repeatedly made to visit his bank and transfer large sums into different bank accounts specified by the fraudsters, amounting to around Rs 2.02 crore.

The arrested accused, Mohammad Imran Khan, Ram Kishore, and Rupender Pratap Singh, had distinct roles in the syndicate, including managing beneficiary accounts and distributing commissions in cryptocurrency.

An FIR was registered on January 15, and further investigation is underway to identify other syndicate members and trace the remaining cheated money.

Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating a 66-year-old retired Ministry of Defence official of around Rs 2.02 crore in a digital arrest fraud, police said on Wednesday.

How The Digital Arrest Scam Unfolded

The accused were arrested in Lucknow by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.

"With their arrest, teams have recovered four mobile phones, eight debit cards and a cheque book from their possession," a senior police officer said.

The victim, a retired Section Officer, was contacted by fraudsters claiming that a bank account had been opened in Jammu and Kashmir using his Aadhaar credentials and that a suspicious transaction of Rs 70 lakh had been detected, the officer said.

The accused allegedly impersonated law enforcement authorities and fabricated a criminal investigation to intimidate the victim. They threatened him with arrest and kept him under constant surveillance through telephone calls, the officer said.

"Under pressure, the victim was repeatedly made to visit his bank and transfer large sums of money into different bank accounts specified by the fraudsters. The accused extracted around Rs 2.02 crore from him by exploiting his fear of legal consequences," the officer further added.

Roles Of The Accused And Ongoing Investigation

An FIR was registered after receiving a complaint on January 15, and further investigation was taken up.

"An investigation into the financial trail revealed that the cheated money was routed through multiple beneficiary accounts arranged by different members of the syndicate," the officer said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Imran Khan (37), Ram Kishore (28) and Rupender Pratap Singh (25). Khan allegedly headed a company whose bank account received Rs 17 lakh of the cheated amount, while Kishore acted as a mediator to arrange bank accounts and provide them to operators involved in cyber frauds.

Singh allegedly operated beneficiary accounts, facilitated the transfer of the proceeds of crime and distributed commissions received in cryptocurrency, particularly USDT, among other members of the network.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the remaining.